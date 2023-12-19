Rachel Kolisi reflects on 2023: ‘It’s been one WILD year’

If there’s anyone that can relate to 2023 showing them flames, it’s Rachel Kolisi. In a space of a year, she and hubby Siya Kolisi packed up their family and moved to Paris, France, to further his rugby career with Racing 92.

Not only that, the mom of two had to get used to driving on the left side of the road and learning the basics of French. It’s a lot to take on, considering that your entire life has always been South Africa. But thankfully, the Kolisi Foundation co-founder has come out on the other side unscathed.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel posted a reel of the family enjoying the festive sights and sounds of Paris, and that included Siya’s siblings - Liyema and Liphelo. The Kolisis got their first taste of a Parisian Christmas after exploring the Jardin des tuileries, a park close to the Louvre. Reflecting on the year that was, Rachel took stock of how far they had all come. “Nic and Kez have been in three different schools in less than a year, and finished the first term at the school they’re currently at,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) “Liyema is done with his first year of studies and Liphelo done with grade 9!