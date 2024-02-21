WATCH: South Africa’s Klein Kwagga appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show

He already stole millions of hearts in South Africa with his energetic dance moves and now he has gone global.
Dirkco Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, better known as Klein Kwagga, shot to social media stardom in 2023 when he showed off his dance moves to the popular Afrikaans song, “Lyfie” by Bernice West, at his sister’s school concert.
After making a number of public appearances around South Africa, including a live performance at the Rugby Sevens, the eight-year-old boy has made one more appearance but this time on an international platform.
After capturing the attention of American singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson, she invited Klein Kwagga and his mother Mercia, onto her show for a video interview during the show’s ‘What I’m Liking’ segment.
“Kwagga you have no idea how much joy you have brought me,” Clarkson told the boy.
The little boy told the TV show host that he got on stage and showed off his moves in the hope of winning a chocolate.
His mom admitted that there were a few moves that she didn’t know of that came out on stage.
“You are my favourite ‘What I’m Liking’ I’ve had on my show,” said Clarkson after she liked the post that made him famous.
Besides the global exposure, Klein Kwagga got even more than he bargained for out of the show.
At the end of the segment, Clarkson announced that he would be gifted $1,000 (around R19,000) thanks to one of the sponsors of the show.
