WATCH: Will Smith makes South African boy’s ‘I feel good’ video go viral

When cutie pie Desmond Koolen’s mom posted the video of her son dancing and singing on stage at school, little did she know that he would become famous overnight. The Instagram reel of the little boy dressed in a green and gold Springbok top singing the James Brown classic ‘I Feel Good’ has gone viral since it went up a week ago.

The video captioned: “You make me so proud! @lifeaccordingtodesi performing in front of the Jnr Prep yesterday @officialdainferncollege. What a way to get the weekend going!” has melted everybody’s hearts. The adorable clip caught the attention of actor Will Smith who was so impressed with his little performance, that he posted it to his Instagram account, saying: “My guy said it best: I feel good! This made my day, keep killin’ em Desi @lifeaccordingtodesi Thanx for all the bday wishes!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) The actor's followers soon jumped into the comment section to let him know little Desi was proudly South African. Even South African rugby captain’s wife Rachel Kolisi commented: “Okayyyy 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦.”

“Dis boy is South African,” said @starkiddacoz. Monique_leendertzlang commented: “#BokFriday Proudly South African 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦” Skeezus commented on the boy’s singing ability, saying: “Oh yeah, he’s been here before. That kid might be James himself.”