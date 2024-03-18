Tips on how to get your kids to brush their teeth

Even if it’s for two minutes, kids are not happy about taking time out of their playtime to do something as boring as brushing their teeth. Even though we all know it’s an important part of their oral hygiene routine, it can be a challenge to get our little ones to do so.

If you’re struggling to get your children to brush their teeth regularly here are some tips to help make brushing their teeth a more enjoyable experience. Start early It's never too early to start teaching your kids the importance of brushing their teeth. Make it a habit to clean their gums with a soft wash cloth or baby toothbrush as soon as their first tooth appears.

Start as soon as your little one has teeth. Picture: Mart Production / Pexels Lead by example Kids often mimic their parents' behaviour, so make sure you are setting a good example by brushing your teeth regularly and showing them how it's done. Make it fun Turn brushing into a fun and interactive activity by playing their favourite song while they brush or using a toothbrush with their favourite cartoon character on it. You can also let them choose their own toothbrush and toothpaste flavours.

Set a routine Establish a regular brushing routine by brushing their teeth at the same time every day, such as after breakfast and before bedtime. This will help make it a habit for them. Use positive reinforcement Praise your kids when they brush their teeth properly and offer small rewards, such as stickers or extra playtime, as incentives for good behaviour.

Get creative Make brushing more interesting by using storytelling or creating a pretend scenario where their toothbrush is a superhero fighting off the evil bacteria in their mouth. Supervise and assist Younger children may need help with brushing until they develop the dexterity to do it on their own. Supervise them while they brush to ensure they are cleaning their teeth properly.