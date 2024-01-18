Tips on how to get your child into a healthy sleep routine

Now that kids are back at school, it means that they have to get into a normal routine, especially when it comes to sleeping. Getting them to bed early and ensuring they have a good night’s sleep is essential for their overall development and wellbeing.

Even more so if they have to wake up early to go to school. Children are unable to focus in class if they are tired because of poor sleeping habits. However, this isn’t easy and many parents struggle to get their kids into a good sleep routine.

Here are ways you can help your child get to bed early and create a better environment that can ensure a better sleep experience for them. Be consistent Establishing a regular bedtime routine is essential for your child's sleep patterns.

Start by setting a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends. This helps regulate their internal clock and makes it easier for them to fall asleep at the desired time. Make sure that their routine is predictable. This can include activities like having a warm bath, brushing their teeth, changing into sleepwear and reading a bedtime book.

Limit screen time Screen time before bed can interfere with your child’s sleep. The blue light emitted by electronic devices disrupts the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.

Encourage your children to avoid using electronic devices at least one hour before bedtime. Screen time before bed can interfere with your child's sleep.

Create a relaxing environment Transform your child's bedroom into a cosy space that will promote relaxation. Use a dim light before bedtime but the room however needs to be dark when they are asleep.

You can get them to wear sleeping masks to block out any external light. Minimise any distractions or noise that may disrupt their sleep. Encourage physical activity

Regular physical activity during the day can significantly improve your child's sleep quality. Encourage your children to engage in outdoor play, sports, or other physical activities. However, avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime, as it may stimulate their bodies and make it harder for them to fall asleep.