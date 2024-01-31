WATCH: ‘You raised your daughter well’ - little girl takes her plate to the kitchen at restaurant

Good manners are taught at home. At times, it comes naturally for children as they tend to mimic what their parents do. From simple things like how to greet the next person through to keeping their rooms tidy.

This little girl was clearly taught that after she’s done eating, she needs to take her plate to the kitchen. So of course when she was out at a restaurant she simply did what she was taught. Her proud mom took to TikTok to share a clip of her obedient little girl doing something one never sees in a restaurant.

The video which has been viewed almost a million times was posted by user Mamy Layla (@belike_liisa). The clip captioned: "She shook me honestly" shows the little girl taking her plate back to the kitchen in the back of the Wimpy after she had eaten her meal. Most TikTokers commented on how well she's been raised.

“She does what she is taught at home… It’s the right thing to do for her age… She will grow to know the difference between home / restaurant,” pointed out one viewer. “U raised your daughter very well mommy,” said another person. Another commented: “Charity begins at home proud of you mommy well mannered.”

However, there were a few who were more concerned about her safety. “For safe guardian please do not allow this in future,” commented one concerned viewer. Another said: “This is actually very risky.”