Tips on how to potty train your little one

Nappies are expensive, so when little ones no longer have to use them, it’s a big save for parents. In order for your child to no longer need a nappie, it means you have to potty train them so that they can use the toilet on their own.

Potty training can be a challenging time for parents and little ones alike, but with patience and consistency, it can be a relatively smooth process. Here are some tips to help make the potty training journey a successful one. Start at the right time As keen as you might be to get the process going, it’s important to wait until your child is ready before beginning potty training.

Most children show signs of readiness between 18 months and three years old. Look for signs such as their nappies staying dry for longer periods, showing interest in going to the bathroom, or being able to follow simple instructions. Most children show signs of readiness between 18 months and three years old. Picture: Freepik Communicate effectively Use clear and simple language to explain the potty training process to your child.

Encourage them to verbalise their needs and feelings, and be sure to listen and respond to their cues. Set a routine Establishing a consistent potty routine can help your child understand when it’s time to use the toilet. Encourage them to sit on the potty at regular intervals throughout the day, such as in the morning when they wake up, after meals or before bedtime.

Practice patience Potty training takes time, and accidents are going to happen. Stay calm and supportive when they do happen, and encourage your child to keep trying. Remember, every child is unique, and potty training may take longer for some than others.

Use positive reinforcement Praise and reward your child for successful trips to the loo. This could be as simple as giving them a sticker or offering a little treat. Positive reinforcement can help motivate your child to continue using the potty.

PNW production / Pexels Be consistent Stick to the same routine and expectations every day to help your child develop a sense of familiarity and confidence. Be prepared Make sure you have all the necessary supplies on hand, such as a potty chair, training pants, wipes, and extra clothes. Being prepared can help make accidents easier to manage.