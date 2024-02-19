Tips to help first-time moms get through the challenging times

When I gave birth to my first child I was overwhelmed with joy when they placed him in my arms. In that moment I felt both elated as well as nervous as I held my tiny baby.

Loving your little one comes naturally, but having to take care of a newborn can be daunting. From sleepless nights to not knowing how to bathe such a tiny person, the challenges are endless. If you’re a first-time mother, here are some tips to help you navigate the rollercoaster ride.

Seek support They say it takes a village to raise a child. So don’t feel like you’re on your own when you find yourself struggling with your little one. Surround yourself with a strong support system of family and friends who can offer guidance, help, and emotional support. Don't hesitate to ask for help when you need it.

Take care of yourself This might seem impossible when you have a newborn who won’t stop crying but as a new mother, it's crucial to take care of yourself so that you can be the best caregiver for your baby. Make sure to eat well, get as much rest as possible and prioritise self-care activities that make you feel good. Trust your instincts Mother’s intuition is a real thing, so trust your gut when it comes to making decisions about your baby’s care.

You know your baby better than anyone else, so listen to your instincts and do what feels right for you and your baby. Practice patience Motherhood is a learning process, therefore it’s normal to make mistakes along the way. So don’t be too hard on yourself. Be patient with yourself and your baby as you both navigate this new chapter in your life.

Take time to bond Bonding with your baby is essential for both of your well-being. Spend quality time with your little one through cuddling, skin-to-skin contact, and talking to them. Take time to bond with your little one. Picture: Felix Adams / Pexels These moments will not only strengthen your bond but also provide comfort and security for your baby.