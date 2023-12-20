Woman doesn’t recommend motherhood to anybody: ‘I hate being a mom’

Movies tend to paint a rosy picture of what motherhood is meant to be like. All you get to see are the highlights - happy moms who adore their cute little ones who never seem to cry.

Babies who fall fast asleep as soon as a glowing mom puts them down. Kids merrily play as a well-put-together mom relaxes. Well, in reality, motherhood is a challenge.

Movies rarely show you the difficult side of being a mom. Not sleeping for days because your baby has been up crying all night. The bleeding nipples because your baby can’t latch. Moms with hair unwashed and covered in puke. One of the reasons why we never get to see the bad bits is that many mothers are too ashamed to speak up about it.

No mother wants to admit that they are struggling because that would mean that they are doing something wrong. A woman on TikTok took to the app to share her honest opinion about being a mom. In a short clip captioned: “I said what I said,” mom Rae (@_just_a_mama) says in her overlay text: “I actually hate being a mom.”

“I’m not okay.” she added. “I try my best because that’s what I’m supposed to do... But I don’t recommend it to anybody.”