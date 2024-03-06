Essential items you need to take care of your newborn

Love, hugs and lots of attention are what your newborn needs to be happy. However, there are other essential items that you will need to care for your baby.

It can be overwhelming when you think about everything you might need but one can narrow it down so that you don’t buy unnecessary items and waste your money. Here are some items that are essential for caring for a newborn baby. Nappies This is the one item you will probably be spending the most on.

Newborns go through a lot of nappies, so you will have to make sure you have plenty on hand. You will need plenty of nappies. Picture: William Fortunato / Pexels While disposable nappies are convenient, you do have the option of using cloth nappies as well which of course is more environmentally friendly. Baby wipes Along with the nappies, this is something you will need plenty of.

Keep a supply of baby wipes on hand for quick and easy cleanup during nappy changes. Baby clothes Newborns grow quickly, so it's important to have a variety of clothes in different sizes. Look for soft, comfortable outfits that are easy to put on and take off.

Make sure you can dress and undress your baby easily. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels Baby bath toiletries Your baby will need a gentle baby soap, shampoo, and lotion for bath time. Make sure to use products that are designed for newborns to avoid irritation. Feeding supplies Whether you choose to breastfeed or bottle-feed, you'll need supplies like bottles, formula (if necessary), and burp cloths.

Moms who breastfeed need bottles for when they express milk. Baby crib A safe sleeping space is essential for your newborn baby. Make sure to follow safe sleep guidelines to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Baby thermometer It's important to have a thermometer on hand to monitor your baby's temperature in case they get sick. Baby nail clippers Newborn babies have tiny nails that can grow quickly and scratch their delicate skin. Keep a pair of baby nail clippers handy to trim their nails safely.