Rihanna reveals why she’d love to swap places with her kids for a day

Rihanna would love to swap places with her children for the day. The 'Don't Stop The Music' hitmaker - who has young sons RZA and Riot with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky - admitted her kids live "the greatest life" and she would be delighted to experience that.

At the launch for her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneakers, she was asked whose shoes she'd like to jump in for a day, and told Entertainment Tonight: "You know what? My kids’. "'Cause they're living the best, the greatest life. And the love they have for everyone. They know they're loved. "I just beam to see it in their eyes, knowing that everybody in this house is at your beck and call."

Rihanna and Rocky announced the birth of RZA in May 2022, and welcomed baby boy Riot into the world in August 2023. She recently admitted she would love to expand her family and have another two kids in the future. Speaking to Interview magazine, she said: "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl."

Rihanna also reflected on the changes her body has been through since she gave birth, as the 'Diamonds' singer insisted "third-trimester cellulite is no joke". She added: "You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it’s all in your thighs, because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus." RiRi revealed she would love to regain her pre-pregnancy figure, insisting she doesn't want "implants" or a tummy tuck, but she'd be open to getting a "breast lift".