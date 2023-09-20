Independent Online
LOOK: Meet Riot Rose, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's newborn son

Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky. Picture: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Published 5h ago

Finally, we get to see baby Riot Rose.

In a series of adorable pictures shared by photographer Photographer Miles Diggs on Instagram, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky introduced their newborn son to the world.

He captioned the post: “It’s a family thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose.”

In his picture, we see Rocky holding baby Riot Rose while 16-month-old RZA stands next to his mom.

In other images posted on the Rihanna Instagram fan page Rihannaofficilal we get to see a whole lot more of newborn Riot Rose.

There are pictures of Rihanna and Rocky playing with the little one on the bed, with Riot wearing a knitted salmon-pink outfit with long white socks.

In other pictures we see the ‘Umbrella’ singer holding Riot while Rocky carries RZA on his shoulders.

Little RZA shows off the newly released FENTY x Puma Avanti sneakers in aged silver, with an adorable miniature leather jacket.

Rihanna is seen holding Riot Rose wrapped in a pink blanket and wearing the cutest satin pink durag.

The mom of two looks fabulous as always in a denim jacket and skin-tight shiny blue leggings accessorised with thick gold chains.

While it might come across to some that baby Riot is a girl with him dressed all in pink with his pink blanket and durag, Rihanna assured her fans that he is indeed a boy by commenting on Miles Diggs's Instagram post: “The Mayers Boyz”.

It was first revealed on August 21 that Rihanna and rapper A$AP had privately welcomed their second son earlier that month, with his name beginning with an "R" just like his older brother and parents.

