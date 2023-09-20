LOOK: Meet Riot Rose, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's newborn son

In a series of adorable pictures shared by photographer Photographer Miles Diggs on Instagram, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky introduced their newborn son to the world.

Finally, we get to see baby Riot Rose .

He captioned the post: “It’s a family thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose.”

In his picture, we see Rocky holding baby Riot Rose while 16-month-old RZA stands next to his mom.

In other images posted on the Rihanna Instagram fan page Rihannaofficilal we get to see a whole lot more of newborn Riot Rose.

There are pictures of Rihanna and Rocky playing with the little one on the bed, with Riot wearing a knitted salmon-pink outfit with long white socks.