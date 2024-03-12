LOOK: Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana celebrate their son Leano’s first birthday

Time certainly does fly. It feels like just the other day that Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana announced the arrival of their son Leano Laone Morule, and today he turns one. Today mom Holworthy took to Instagram to share the news and how she feels about this milestone.

“And just like that, it’s been a whole year since I met the biggest piece of my heart. My son, Ngwana o waka Omphile Serithi,. Ke Lehumo laka. Proof that God exists,” she wrote. She continued by saying: “I have no words. Well, at least not enough to express my love. God lives!!! Modimo o teng-Ke bona ka Leano.” She thanked her husband, Khuli Chana, whose birth name is Khulane Morule, saying: “@khulichana01 thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Wame.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamiez Holworthy-Morule (@lamiez_holworthy) In April last year, Khuli Chana revealed that their baby boy had arrived by sharing an image of the little one on his one-month birthday saying: “What a time🥺❤️ #1monthOld #PapaPumpkin.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHULI CHANA (@khulichana01) On the same day, Holworthy posted a picture of the couple in the nursery with the caption: “Do you remember what it was like the day you gave birth?” “Took this just after 6:30am,a few hours before we met our little guy and I’m sure you can tell just how scared Khulani was. 😂. Whom I kidding? We both hadn’t slept in anticipation. This would be the last time we sat in his nursery without him. Asked @fluorescent_imagery to capture every moment and it’s crazy,I really gave birth to the most perfect little guy,” said Holworthy.