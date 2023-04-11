LOOK: Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy welcome their son: ‘What a time’

Multiaward-winning rapper Khuli Chana and his wife Lamiez Holworthy have confirmed that their son had arrived. The couple announced in November that they were expecting their first child on their respective social media platforms.

Last month, Chana’s post where he celebrated his graduation from South African film school AFDA with an Honours degree in innovation and entrepreneurship, raised eyebrows that Holworthy had given birth. Now the couple have confirmed that their bundle of joy arrived a month ago. The rapper posted a picture of the glowing new mom holding her son at a restaurant. His face is not visible, a mini cake is seen and there is writing on the plate, “Happy 1 month pumpkin”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHULI CHANA (@khulichana01) In his caption, Chana didn’t say much but wrote, “What a time”, adding the #PapaPumpkin hashtag. His wife, on the other hand, shared a picture from a few hours before they met their first child together inside his nursery. “Do you remember what it was like the day you gave birth? Took this just after 6:30am, a few hours before we met our little guy and I’m sure you can tell just how scared Khulani was. 😂 “Whom I kidding? We both hadn’t slept in anticipation. This would be the last time we sat in his nursery without him. 🥹 Asked @fluorescent_imagery to capture every moment and it’s crazy, I really gave birth to the most perfect little guy,” she wrote.