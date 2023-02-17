Inside DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule’s surprise baby shower

Media personality DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule will soon be welcoming her bundle of joy into the world, and to celebrate her new journey into motherhood, close friends and family threw her a surprise baby shower. Taking to her Instagram page, on Friday, the Metro FM presenter posted visuals highlighting special moments of the event.

Holworthy-Morule expressed her excitement at welcoming her baby into the world soon and gratitude for the love she’s received from her family and friends. “To my son- I will be your army!!!! 🥺,” wrote the star. “My mom and sister @lariezhholworthy surprised me with the most perfect shower for my little man and in that moment, nothing and no one else mattered….He is loved so much already. 🥰”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamiez Holworthy-Morule (@lamiez_holworthy) Comedian TV host Lebogang “The Funny Chef” Tlokana, who was among the guests at the baby shower, shared her sweet tribute to her bestie. “Dawg? You’re about to be someone’s mother, which is something you’re already doing … it’s nothing new, you’ve been showing up for all of us, pushing us, assuring us that we are good enough… you’ve been filling up empty places within ourselves that we thought we could never patch up. “You’re going to be a Super Mom. Congratulations DJ yaka , Modimo Le Badimo bao okeletse go feta mo , ba tshireletse lelapa lago. (may God continue to bless and protect you and your family) I Love You,” added Tlokane.

See the full post below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @the_funnychef In November, Holworthy-Morule and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana, took to their respective social media platforms, to announce that they were expecting their first child. The couple also hosted a cute gender reveal for their new family addition.

In the video shared on her Instagram, the couple is seen walking hand in hand down the staircase of their Joburg home and Holworthy is heard saying to her husband: “I know I am blessed, just having you by my side. “Today, my surname officially changed,” said the star, after signing their marriage licence, which formed part of the celebrations,“ shared Holworthy-Morule. The Pretoria-born star also expressed her gratitude to God and her ancestors as she embarks on her new journey of motherhood.