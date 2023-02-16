DJ Lamiez Holworthy pens a bittersweet tribute to her unborn son

Musician and radio host DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule has penned a bittersweet tribute to her unborn son. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Holworthy-Morule shared a series of photographs of herself donning a breathtaking Orapeleng Modutle light-blue creation, showcasing her growing baby bump.

Although she looked stunning in the maternity photo shoot, it was her caption that caught the attention of many of her followers. Holworthy-Morule, who is expecting her first child with record producer and hip-hop superstar Khuli Chana, expressed her concern about bringing a child into a world full of violence. She wrote: “Dear Son…In this scary dark world? “You are all the light I need. I cannot wait to meet you. 🥺”

The Pretoria-born star also took to her Insta stories, expressing how she’s trying to be excited about her new journey as a first-time mother, while, her husband remains inconsolable following rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ tragic death this past weekend. “The hardest thing about this all is not being able to take my husband's pain away,” wrote the star. “Not having the right words to comfort him. To comfort everyone enduring all this pain. All the whilst trying to be optimistic and excited about her unborn baby.

“I hate it here.” Screenshot from DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule’s Insta Stories In another post, on her Insta Stories, the Metro FM presenter posted broken heart emoji. Screenshot from DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule’s Insta Stories Mzansi is still reeling from the brutal murder of AKA, who was shot and killed outside a popular Durban restaurant, along with his best friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, on Friday night.

There has been a growing concern following recent violent killings of of musicians in the country. Last month, music artist Vusi Ma R5 was gunned down outside a tavern in Soshanguve. Amapiano musician Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka was killed in a drive-by shooting at the corner of Woodmead, Joburg North.

In February, last year, DJ Citi Lyts, whose real name is Sandile Mkhize was shot dead during an attempted hijack in Soweto. Meanwhile, the Forbes family announced that the rapper’s life will be celebrated at a memorial service, set to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, February 17. The memorial service will be open to the public and streamed online.