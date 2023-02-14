AKA to be remembered at public memorial service

Multi-award winning rapper and music producer Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes was tragically killed on Friday evening in Durban outside Wish restaurant. AKA’s family confirmed his death in a media statement, family spokesperson Tony Forbes, AKA’s father, is expected to address media later today.

In a statement to the media, the family announced that the celebrated rapper’s memorial service will be open to the public and streamed online. “It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted through his gift of music. His memorial will therefore be open to the public as well as streamed online,” read the statement. The family also announced that AKA will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

AKA’s family also thanked the public for the support they have received. “We as the Forbes family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days.” “Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, but by the nation, as we’ve seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and the MEGACY.” The family also thanked their extended family, the Mohosanas for the support. The Mohosanas family is DJ Zinhle’s (Ntombezinhle Jiyane) marital family. She shares a daughter with the late artist.

“We’d also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mohosanas for their unwavering support during this time, as Bongani Mahosana will be in absentia at the memorial and funeral due to observing cultural protocol.” AKA was murdered along side his friend entertainment entrepreneuer, seasoned chef and celebrated author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. The Motsoane family also announced that at a special send-off ceremony on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Joburg.

His funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend. Memorial Details Date: Friday, 17 February 2023

Time: 15:00 – 17:00 Location: Sandton Convention Centre For entry, click free ticket link below (limited access): https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1525627741