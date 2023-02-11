AKA’s death sends shock waves and heartbreak throughout Mzansi

Multi award-winning rapper and music producer Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night. AKA was shot along his long-time friend Tebello Motsoane, popularly known as Tibz.

The “Jika” hitmakers’ parents Tony and Lynn Forbes confirmed, his passing in a media statement. “To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To many he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by,” read the statement. pic.twitter.com/3DONLbS4yX — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 11, 2023 Messages of condolences have been pouring in since news broke out late last night, as the public comes to terms with the death.

Rapper Da L.E.S has cancelled a series of gigs he had lined-up following his dear friends passing. He has also subsequently postponed his all-white event, which was meant to take place on February 11, 2023. “Unbelievable 💔,” he tweeted.

Unbelievable 💔 — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) February 10, 2023 Rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo shared three images on Instagram one of AKA, Tibz alone and a throwback of both of them with the caption: “From the beginning till the very end”. “This is so surreal. 😢💔 For all the monumental moves you have made for our industry, we thank you Gents. ❤️🙏🏾🥺Your gift, raw talent & impact inspired and transformed many lives across borders for the better. ✊🏾 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) “My heartfelt condolences and prayers for your families and your loved ones during such a heart wrenching time. 💔💔💔 May God cover them with His strength, peace and comfort. 🤍 May your souls rest in eternal peace.

“Rest Easy, Kings. 😢💔🕊️#RIPAKA #RIPTibz.” Media personality Somizi Mhlongo took to his Instagram account and posted a black image and in his caption poured out his feelings. He wrote: “Can’t sleep. I’m sure u feel the same. It’s dark. It’s sad. It’s devastating. It heartbreaking. It’s bad. It’s unbelievable. I’m lost for words.

“It feels like a really bad dream. I hope to wake up tomorrow and it was all a very bad joke. I’m numb. God pls. “Not today. I’m so sorry. Kubi. Kubuhlungu. Never imagined I’d feel this pain. And I’m sure I’m not the only one. U don’t have to be related to feel this pain. I’m so sorry. Zee. Nakai. Kairo. Mama. Fam. Tibz. Fam. Africa. 🕊 🕊🕊.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Actress, TV presenter and musician Nandi Madida penned a tribute to AKA, saying that his death hurts and she has his daughter Kairo in her thoughts.

“Rest my brother.. this hurts. Thinking about your beautiful daughter and loved ones in general. Thank you for the good times and laughs.. I always enjoyed working with you 🙏🏽 #RIPAKA,” she tweeted. Rest my brother.. this hurts. Thinking about your beautiful daughter and loved ones in general. Thank you for the good times and laughs.. I always enjoyed working with you 🙏🏽 #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/eKgGsX91uJ — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) February 11, 2023 American rapper Bas reflected on how AKA had always welcomed him every time he came to South Africa. “Damn this fuckin tragic as hell. South Africa I’m so sorry for your loss. @akaworldwide always showed me love and hospitality every time we crossed paths. Always welcomed me with open arms. Rest easy king,” he tweeted.

Damn this fuckin tragic as hell. South Africa I’m so sorry for your loss. @akaworldwide always showed me love and hospitality every time we crossed paths. Always welcomed me with open arms. Rest easy king. — Bas (@Bas) February 10, 2023 American radio personality Ebro Darden also penned a tribute to the hip hop artist. “Sending love and light to the family in South Africa, a great artist was gunned down tonight… the bro AKA. “AKA delivered for South Africa and HipHop in general. Many blessings King,” he tweeted.

Sending love and light to the family in South Africa, a great artist was gunned down tonight… the bro AKA.



AKA delivered for South Africa and HipHop in general.



Many blessings King — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) February 10, 2023 Metro FM radio personality Mo Flava, after waking up to the tragic news, was unable to even put together his shock over the tragedy. “I don’t think I have enough words to express my shock. I just woke up and I can’t believe what I’m hearing about AKA. This is absolutely tragic. What a loss. “Condolences to his family and everyone who was connected to him. The world is unreal 💔 #RIPAAKA” he tweeted.