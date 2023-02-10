AKA interested in being on the judging panel of the final season of ‘Idols SA’

The news that “Idols SA” will be airing its farewell season this year is something that everyone is adjusting to. In a video announcement, it was confirmed that season 19 would be the last and now the channel has officially issued a media statement.

Story continues below Advertisement

"After 18 successful seasons on air, Mzansi Magic and M-Net Local Entertainment Channels confirm the decision to give “Idols SA” its final curtain call. “The international format talent search competition has been a stage of opportunities where many careers were launched and we would like to thank the crew, on-air talent and sponsors for their contribution to its success over the years,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. The South African public has been weighing in on the show’s cancellation and so have celebrities, including award-winning rapper and producer AKA.

AKA took to Twitter to share how he should have been a judge on the popular singing competition show. “I should have been a judge on @IdolsSA *sigh* … I always wanted that,” he tweeted. I should have been a judge on @IdolsSA *sigh* … I always wanted that. — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 8, 2023 As a talented artist, Supa Mega also knows how to spot talent and with his personality he would make an artist judge, he did a pretty decent job on reality talent show, “The Hustle”. The “Idols SA” judging panel over the years has had a few changes, season one consisted of Dave Thompson, Marcus Brewster, Penny Lebyane and Randall Abrahams and season 18 had JR Bogopa, Thembi Seete, and Somizi.

Story continues below Advertisement

AKA has performed on the “Idols SA” stage before and guest judges are nothing new to the production, so AKA’s wish could still come true. The channel has hinted at an “epic final season”, so they could have a few tricks up their sleeves. Seete is excited for the “farewell season” of “Idols SA”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembi Seete 🇿🇦 (@thembiseete_)