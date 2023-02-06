‘Idols SA’ finally reaches the end of the road with season 19

Singing competition reality show “Idols SA” has finally reached the end of its road after 19 seasons.
On Sunday evening news broke that M-Net had cancelled the show and the upcoming 19th season would be its finale.
In the video announcement for auditions being opened, the show’s host and producer ProVerb, also announced the “farewell season” for the show. “It’s time to say goodbye. 18 unforgettable seasons, the history of creating stars,” he said.
It seems the efforts in 2022 to revitalise the show with two new judges, singer and actress Thembi Seete and musician and executive producer JR Bogopa, was not enough to help with the show’s ratings dropping.
The show arrived on Mzansi screens 21 years ago on M-Net, and over the years has gone on to crown winners such as Heinz Winckler, Khaya Mthethwa, Vincent Bones, Karabo Mogane and Dave van Vuuren.
While some artists such as Shekhinah, Amanda Black and Lloyiso may have not won the show, they have become among the top artists in the country.
Over the years, “Idols SA” has been criticised for not giving the winners enough support to grow their careers after the competition. Some have disappeared from the spotlight shortly after their win.
In season 18, controversial judge Somizi Mhlongo’s return after taking time-off due to abuse allegations was not a complete hit with viewers, and ratings took a dip.
Auditions for the final season of “Idols SA” start on February 12.
It's happening! #IdolsSA season 19 is the final one. Do you think you have what it takes? Watch this space for more! 👌🎤 @ProVerbMusic pic.twitter.com/cCZSUo5Svw— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 5, 2023