‘Idols SA’ finally reaches the end of the road with season 19

On Sunday evening news broke that M-Net had cancelled the show and the upcoming 19th season would be its finale.

Singing competition reality show “Idols SA” has finally reached the end of its road after 19 seasons.

In the video announcement for auditions being opened, the show’s host and producer ProVerb, also announced the “farewell season” for the show. “It’s time to say goodbye. 18 unforgettable seasons, the history of creating stars,” he said.

It seems the efforts in 2022 to revitalise the show with two new judges, singer and actress Thembi Seete and musician and executive producer JR Bogopa, was not enough to help with the show’s ratings dropping.

The show arrived on Mzansi screens 21 years ago on M-Net, and over the years has gone on to crown winners such as Heinz Winckler, Khaya Mthethwa, Vincent Bones, Karabo Mogane and Dave van Vuuren.