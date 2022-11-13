LOOK + WATCH: The votes are in. Mzansi, meet your new Idols SA winner

Thapelo Molomo, 29, from Pretoria is the winner of “Idols SA”, season 18. The SAPS psychologist won the hearts of Mzansi with the most votes this week after 22 million viewers cast their votes.

Nozi Sibiya, 27, from Durban was the runner up. Thapelo dropped to his knees to pray when his name was announced by show host Proverb. The evening of the grand finale was filled with suspense and tension.

The Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane was an electrifying array of colour and entertainment as the Idols judges also took to the stage to perform. This season’s Top 10 contenders also took to the stage to do a special opening performance and the crowd went crazy as the award-winning rapper AKA performed.

Also on the Idols finale stage was Costa Titch, Oskido, D’Banji with a nostalgic performance by 2021 “Idols SA” season 17 winner, Berry Trytsman. The 32-year-old mom of four, Trystman told IOL Entertainment: “This has been a rollercoaster year, trying to balance family life and performance life, but it has been a dream come true to do what I love for a living and to keep proving to my kids that you need to work hard for your dreams.

“I’m looking forward to making more music and collaborating with many artists. “Congratulations to the winner, I know the amount of work that goes into this show and it's such a huge accomplishment, not just for the winner but runner-up as well. Go out there and work hard.”

With this season being the first one going back to normal since the pandemic hit, the audience came out in full support of their favourites with banners and placards. Along with the winning title, the Idols SA champ bags R1-million in cash, made up of R350 000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account (sponsored by Old Mutual), R300 000 from Spotify and R350 000 from Mzansi Magic; access to a Standard Bank wealth manager; a Toyota Starlet; a fashion voucher from Truworths and the live show outfits, all to the value of R100 000.