Top 4 contestants on ‘Idols SA’ season 18 are put through their paces

As the finale draws closer, the Top 4 contestants on “Idols SA” are put through their paces with the latest challenge of turning a wooden mic performance into their own rendition of greatness. The competition is heating up as the finalists are three weeks away from one of them achieving their dream.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Top 4 are Mpilo, Nozi, Thapelo and Ty Loner. Sadly, it was time to say goodbye to Zee. Before the elimination took place, the Top 5 got to perform together for the last time when they kicked off the show with PJ Morton’s “How Deep Is Your Love” at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena. Zee. Picture: Supplied Judge JR Bogopa said the competition was no longer about proving the contestants could sing, they had to show they have what it takes to win the competition.

Mpilo, of Katlehong, was first to perform, tackling “Khusela” by Kabza De Small and Msaki. Thembi Seete said: “I admire the discipline and control you have with your vocals. It was a very hard song, but you held it down.” Mpilo’s next song was “Jealous” by Labrinth, under the theme How it Should Have Been Done. Bogopa said: “There are very few musicians in South Africa with the kind of vocal range and ability that you have. You are one of a kind.”

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Entertainment caught up with the 24-year-old full-time musician, who said: “I am feeling excited and nervous because we are so close to the finale and the pressure is getting worse but I'm so grateful for the experience. “My mission is to keep being consistent and keep working hard until I get to where I'm supposed to go.” Next was Ty Loner, who performed Musa Keys and Loui’s “Selema”, with Somizi Mhlongo saying: “Today, I see what South Africa sees in you.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You’re not perfect, but you’re a popstar. “You have something that money can’t buy.” Ty’s next song was John Legend’s “You & I”. Seete enjoyed it and commented: “With this performance, you were putting your heart out on the floor. You looked amazing and you sounded great.”

Next was Thapelo performing Lloyiso’s “Seasons”, which left Bogopa unimpressed. He said: “We know you guys can sing, but now it’s about how you treat the song. It took a bit too long to get us to where we were emotionally connecting with the song.” Thapelo took the stage again to sing Vusi Nova’s “Ndikuthandile”, with Mhlongo saying: “I’ve heard this song a million times, but you sang it like Thapelo would. My advice for you is to never apologise for being Thapelo.”

Thapelo, 29, of Limpopo said: “I am so humbled and grateful to God and all my fans that kept me consistent this far.” Thapelo, who is a registered trauma counsellor at the SAPS, said his mantra was to have as much fun on stage as possible. “For the next three weeks I’m planning on having lots of fun on the stage and continue to improve my vocals and performances.”

Nozi’s first performance of the night was Mvzzle’s “Thando”, to which Seete responded: “It was great to see you so relaxed and having fun with the song, but I really struggled to connect with it. I’m glad you tried, pushed and showed us a different side of you.” Later on, Nozi closed the show with a performance of Beyonce’s “Listen”. Bogopa summed it up by saying: “Let me tell you something, sisi. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. “You’re too close to the finish line to be playing with sounds – you need to kill us with what you know you’re good at, ‘cos that’s what we want. This was brilliant.”