‘Idols SA’ winner Thapelo Molomo is selling eggs and atchar from the boot of his car

‘Idols SA’ Season 18 winner Thapelo Molomo had fans puzzled with a recent post of his business venture. Aside from his huge cash prize won on ‘Idols SA’ and his job as a Warrant Officer at the SAPS, Molomo added entrepreneur to his CV since he now sells trays of eggs and atchar from the boot of his car.

While followers had mixed feelings about the singer’s decision to sell eggs, he is not phased by the feedback and has his sights set on expanding his wealth. He captioned his post: “Artchar le Mae guys around Tembisa and Kempton Park and Pta call me will bring for u ❤️❤️. #hustle #youthempowerment #CreateYourOwnJob” Artchar le Mae guys around Tembisa and kempton park and pta call me will bring for u ❤️❤️.#hustle#youthempowerment#CreateYourOwnJob pic.twitter.com/9oy8K9Gr09 — Thapelo (@Thapelo_molom) January 12, 2023 In the video, Molomo dressed in a white shirt, beige pants and brown cap, is seen delivering eggs from the boot of his car.

Molomo, a dad of one, also celebrated his 30th birthday on January 18. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thapelo Molomo (@thapelomolomo0) Molomo, who is stationed at Brits police station in the North West, previously told “IOL Entertainment” that he would find balance with his day job and being the latest ‘Idols SA’ title holder. He said: “I find balance in understanding that I have to focus on my job during the week, and I will have time to attend gigs over the weekend in my spare time.

“I’ll have time to juggle the two without lacking in both aspects of my career. If I feel under pressure, I would still report and ask my employer for support. “The SAPS motivates us not to die without realising our talents and fulfilling things we are passionate about and love. They encourage us to follow our dreams as long as they do not get in the way of our jobs.” According to the “Daily Sun”, Molomo said he was trying to secure more funds by creating multiple forms of income for himself.

