Mzansi has mixed reactions to ‘Idols SA’ ending

The news that the long-running singing competition “Idols SA” would be airing its finale season was met with mixed reactions from the public. On Sunday evening, news broke that M-Net had cancelled the show and the upcoming 19th season would be its final.

In the video announcement around auditions being open, the show’s host and producer, ProVerb, also announced the “farewell season”. “It’s time to say goodbye. Eighteen unforgettable seasons, the history of creating stars,” he said. It's happening! #IdolsSA season 19 is the final one. Do you think you have what it takes? Watch this space for more! 👌🎤 @ProVerbMusic pic.twitter.com/cCZSUo5Svw — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 5, 2023 It took fans of the show a moment to comprehend that this would be the last year that they would be watching those cringe yet laughable wooden mic auditions.

@Liyanda_A wrote: “you telling me one last season of wooden mics?? No more nevervous elimination moments? Yoh I’m not okay sana 😭💔.” you telling me one last season of wooden mics?? No more nevervous elimination moments? Yoh I’m not okay sana 😭💔 — Liyanda (@Liyanda_A) February 5, 2023 Other viewers rejoiced over the fact that the cycle of the show would be coming to an end. It’s been the same formula for 21 years: auditions, golden tickets, theatre week, top 16, top 10 and then the race to crown a winner. Viewers were starting to get bored of crowning winners that they would soon forget in a month or two after the excitement had died down and were tired of not seeing winners claim their spots on the charts.

@RoryPetzer said: “Idols SA is coming to an end. Nineteen seasons of giving people who can't sing false hope and a Standard Bank account.” Idols SA is coming to an end. Nineteen seasons of giving people who can't sing false hope and a Standard Bank account. — Roar (@RoryPetzer) February 6, 2023 Despite being signed to record labels such as Gallo Records and now Kalawa Jazmee Records, winning has not been able to shape these winners into the stars they ought to be. Winners have made their own way to stardom. Season eight winner Khaya Mthethwa is one of the more recognisable winners, and he forged his own path as a gospel singer and not as a pop artist.

@IllanaG_06 remarked that: “So happy that #idolssa is coming to an end. Pro demanded that we see him. Also, a BORE on our screens.” So happy that #idolssa is coming to an end. Pro demanded that we see him. Also, a BORE on our screens. — G (@IllanaG_06) February 6, 2023 There is no hiding that “Idols SA” has changed the lives of these winners: Paxton Fielies, Yanga Sobetwa, Musa Sukwene and Lloyd Cele, to name a few, but what about career sustainability? As @iamkagiso_m_k put it: “Idols SA winners don't have music careers. They don't make music after winning Idols. It's only the ones from top 16 or top 8 that actually become stars post Idols.”