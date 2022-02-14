Mzansi mourns ProKid’s slain brother, DJ Citi Lyts

The hip hop fraternity is mourning the loss of DJ Citi Lyts who was shot dead during an attempted hijack in Soweto on Monday morning. DJ Citi Lyts, whose real name is Sandile Mkhize, was the man behind hit singles “Vurra”, “Malambane”, and “Washa Washa”.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed in a statement sent to IOL Lifestyle that murder docket has been opened that a manhunt launched for the gunmen. “Police were called to a murder scene in Dube at approximately 02h00 and, on arrival, they found a 32-year-old man that was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds on the upper body. He was certified dead by the paramedics,” said Lieutenant Colonel Masondo. “It is reported that the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving in a silver VW Polo.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and police are searching for the suspects.” Masondo said police were appealing to anyone with information that could help in the investigation, to call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In a conversation with Drum, the family spokesperson Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini confirmed that the muso died from gun wounds just after midnight.

“I can confirm that Sandile passed away at 12.30am," Lux told Drum. "They were ambushed and that is ambushed that is the best way to put it. They coupled up; four guys came out of nowhere, stopped them, and shot them in their heads. They fought as much as they… (could), and the guys shot them. I can’t confirm how many they were in the car yet, but this happened at Dube, Soweto,” said Lux. Tributes have been pouring in on social since the news of DJ Citi Lyts broke.

“Sad news. Rest In Peace Citi Lyts. Condolences to close friends and family,” wrote DJ Sbu. Sad news. Rest In Peace Citi Lyts. Condolences to close friends and family — #DJSbuEntersTheMetaverse (@djsbu) February 14, 2022 “Our brother Citi Lyts is gone forever 💔😢” said Riky Rick. Our brother Citi Lyts is gone forever 💔😢 — MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 14, 2022 “RIP Citi Lyts, one of the realest brothers I ever met. This one hurts really deep. Till we meet again my G 🙏🏽💔,” said Donald.

RIP Citi Lyts, one of the realest brothers I ever met. This one hurts really deep. Till we meet again my G 🙏🏽💔 — #DonaldDreams (@DonaldInDenial) February 14, 2022 “Yho RIP Citi Lyts 🥺😭🙏🏾,” tweeted Kamo Mphela. Yho RIP Citi Lyts 🥺😭🙏🏾 — Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) February 14, 2022 “Rest In Peace Brother, Citi Lyts. Thank you for your contribution to the game. 🙏🏾 🕊️,” commented DJ Sabby. Rest In Peace Brother, Citi Lyts. Thank you for your contribution to the game. 🙏🏾 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/gZ81iFAdUQ — The Best Thing Ever Official (@SabbyTheDJ) February 14, 2022 “Citi Lyts . It horrible and horrific way to go out. Tragic the stuff we do to one another as humans 💔, added Sol Phenduka.