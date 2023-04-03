LOOK: Khuli Chana graduates from AFDA with honours in innovation and entrepreneurship

South African rap star Khuli Chana recently announced that he has graduated with an Honours degree in innovation and entrepreneurship at South African film school, AFDA, the School for the Creative Economy. Chana also shared, through an Instagram post, that he’d won the Innovation of the Year award for 2022.

“Honours degree in Innovation and entrepreneurship and innovation of the Year 2022 award winner @afda.co.za. “What an amazing journey, Thank you Wendy Van Schalkwyk, Bozuko Nomlala, and Bata Passchier for your support and giving me the opportunity to learn and grow.” He also went on to thank his wife, Lamiez Holworthy, for believing in him and promised that it was only the start.

“@lamiez_holworthy Wame we made it!! From Mojolo to marriage to parenthood, from Entertainment to Academia. Thank you for believing in me. This is ONLY THE BEGINNING!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHULI CHANA (@khulichana01)

The “Tswa Daar” hitmaker has been focusing on business, school and other interests over the past year. Last year, he opened Khuli Chana Studios, which is a content creation hub for creatives and a studio space that offers TV production facilities, sound, live streaming and music production. Last week, he teamed up with Mitsubishi Motors South Africa to continue on his yearly mission to donate 100 sets of school uniform to 100 students. The initiative is part of his efforts at his NGO, the Khuli Chana Foundation, which seeks to alleviate the challenges in our educational system.