Rumour mill goes into overdrive as Chicco Twala alludes to being DJ Lamiez Holworthy’s biological father

The couple invited close friends and family to their little one’s dedication.

And while the event was an intimate affair, fans couldn’t help but take a deep dive into Holworthy’s Instagram posts, especially when it came to the guest list.

The new mom shared a series of pictures and videos of the occasion, but one post in particular caught the attention of online users.

Legendary record producer Sello "Chicco" Twala was one of the guests in attendance. While there’s nothing newsworthy about it, many commented on how comfortable the DJ and muso were with each other.