Rumour mill goes into overdrive as Chicco Twala alludes to being DJ Lamiez Holworthy’s biological father

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and hubby Khuli Chana recently hosted their son Leano-Laone Zion Morule’s christening.
The couple invited close friends and family to their little one’s dedication.
And while the event was an intimate affair, fans couldn’t help but take a deep dive into Holworthy’s Instagram posts, especially when it came to the guest list.
The new mom shared a series of pictures and videos of the occasion, but one post in particular caught the attention of online users.
Legendary record producer Sello "Chicco" Twala was one of the guests in attendance. While there’s nothing newsworthy about it, many commented on how comfortable the DJ and muso were with each other.
There was a familiarity between the two, like a father-daughter bond, and many noted this in their body language.
"Is Sello your father. Asking for my neighbour,“ joked a curious fan.
“Like father like daughter,” commented another.
In another post, Holworthy and her rapper husband Khuli Chana were pictured with Twala, prompting more people to ask if she was indeed Twala’s daughter.
When approached by ZiMoja, the songwriter and businessman said, "Yes, Lamiez is my daughter, but I won't go into details.“
Twala refused to comment any further and stated that he preferred not to talk about his children in the media and intended keeping it that way.
However, Holworthy’s mother and manager Imelda Klow didn’t take too kindly to the rumour and told the publication, “You are now tapping into my intimate business”.
IOL Lifestyle