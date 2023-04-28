LOOK: Lamiez Holworthy-Morule leaves fans in their feels with adorable video of son’s birth and room

Radio personality and DJ, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule recently welcomed her first child with rapper husband, Khuli Chana.
Throughout her pregnancy, she has been communicating with her followers, letting them in on her journey, sharing beautiful moments such as her baby shower and several maternity shoots.
The DJ has been open about her desire to become a mother and now that she is one, she is soaking up every minute.
This week, Morule took to Instagram and shared with her followers the special day, when her bundle of joy arrived, also showing off his beautiful Mickey Mouse nursery.
“A little while ago, i got to experience an answered prayer, one that I still marvel over. I find myself staring at him in awe, in disbelief that this perfect little human came from my body,” she wrote on her caption.
“I then get to watch his dad and my mom sing and play with him and my heart melts all over again-seeing how much joy he’s brought to all our loved ones warms my heart.
“This little guy really is my biggest blessing to date. My biggest flex!!! And just like that,I met the biggest part of me. My son Leano-Laone Zion Morule and nothing and no one else mattered.
Morule’s followers couldn’t help but gush over the adorable video and flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.
znombona wrote: “This is so beautiful 😍😍 Congratulations mama.”
melzinbala wrote: “So special to document this moment! Your face when you heard his first cry.”
focalistic wrote: “Congratulations 🥺❤️ This is so beautiful!! 😭 Re watching it every chance I get 🤞🏾 Modimo abe le Lena famlee.”
lulocafe said: “This is so special mate! ❤️ and who the hell is chopping onions.”