LOOK: Lamiez Holworthy-Morule leaves fans in their feels with adorable video of son’s birth and room

Throughout her pregnancy, she has been communicating with her followers, letting them in on her journey, sharing beautiful moments such as her baby shower and several maternity shoots.

The DJ has been open about her desire to become a mother and now that she is one, she is soaking up every minute.

This week, Morule took to Instagram and shared with her followers the special day, when her bundle of joy arrived, also showing off his beautiful Mickey Mouse nursery.

“A little while ago, i got to experience an answered prayer, one that I still marvel over. I find myself staring at him in awe, in disbelief that this perfect little human came from my body,” she wrote on her caption.