Looking for the perfect wedding dress? Here are tips on how to find the right one

One of the biggest decisions a bride has to make is choosing the perfect wedding dress. Most women dream of walking down the aisle in the most gorgeous wedding dress since they are little girls.

However, finding the best dress can be challenging no matter how many bridal magazines or Pinterest images you look at. The perfect dress should not only fit you physically but it has to reflect your personality and above all make you feel beautiful on your big day. Many brides find wedding dress shopping overwhelming simply because there are so many styles to choose from.

If you’re one of those brides who doesn’t know where to start looking for your perfect dress, here are tips to guide you through the process. Start early It’s never too early to start looking for your wedding dress. Ideally, you should start shopping for your dress at least 6-9 months before your wedding. This will give you enough time to explore different styles, try on different dresses, and make any necessary alterations.

Start looking early just in case you need to alter the dress. Picture: Gustavo Fring / Pexels Set a budget Before you start shopping, it’s important to set a budget for your wedding dress. This will help you narrow down your options and prevent you from falling in love with a dress that is way out of your price range. Avoid online shopping While it might be easy to browse, click and add to cart, buying a wedding dress online is never a good idea.

It's always best to shop at a reputable bridal boutique where you can try on dresses in person. Bridal consultants can help you find the perfect dress that fits your body type and style preferences. Bring a trusted friend or family member When shopping for your wedding dress, it's helpful to bring a trusted friend or family member with you for support and feedback.

They can offer their honest opinions and help you make the right decision. Keep an open mind It’s important to keep an open mind when trying on wedding dresses. Even if you have a specific style in mind, be willing to try on different styles and silhouettes.

You may be surprised by what looks best on you. Keep an open mind when looking for a dress. Picture: Freepik Consider comfort While you want to look stunning on your wedding day, you have to choose a dress that makes you feel beautiful, confident and above all it needs to be comfortable. You will be moving around a lot on the day and you’re going to want to eat at some point in the day so stay away from dresses that are too tight.