The bride has asked you to be her maid of honour - here’s what’s expected of you

Being chosen as the maid of honour is indeed a very special honour. Whether you’re the bride’s best friend or a family member she’s very close to, being the maid of honour comes with important responsibilities.

You play a crucial role in helping the bride throughout the wedding planning process and on the wedding day itself. If you’ve been chosen to be a maid of honour here’s what’s expected from you leading up to the wedding day and on the day. Emotional support One of the most important roles of the maid of honour is to provide emotional support to the bride.

Wedding planning can be stressful, so be there to listen, offer encouragement, and help alleviate any anxiety. Attend dress fittings and appointments Accompany the bride to wedding dress fittings, hair and make-up trials, and other important appointments. Offer your opinion and help the bride make decisions about her bridal look.

Help the bride with bridal gown shopping. Picture: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels Help with bridesmaid duties Co-ordinate with the other bridesmaids, help them with their dresses, accessories, and responsibilities, and ensure that everyone is on the same page leading up to the wedding day. Organise the bridal shower and bachelorette party As the maid of honour, you are typically responsible for planning and hosting the bridal shower and bachelorette party. Work with the other bridesmaids to create memorable and fun events that celebrate the bride.

Hold the bride’s bouquet and keep her organised On the wedding day, assist the bride with her bouquet, veil, and train, and help keep her organised and calm. Be prepared to handle any last-minute emergencies or issues that may arise. Give a toast One of the most anticipated maid of honour duties is giving a toast at the wedding reception.