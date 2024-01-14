Dance floor collapses during wedding reception, injuring 30

A floor in a former Tuscan convent hosting a wedding reception in Italy gave way on Saturday, injuring 30 people, authorities said. Five of the injured were in a critical condition after the collapse at the 15th-century building near Pistoia, north of Florence, according to Tuscany's regional governor Eugenio Giani.

About 60 people were dancing in the restaurant’s first-floor room when the floor dropped out below them, plunging guests into the room below, Italian media reported. According to the publication, some of the guests had already left the venue, but about sixty other people, mostly young people, were still dancing. The guests, including children, fell into a chasm, covered in debris, Italian news agency unionesarda.it reported.

Among the injured were the groom and the bride. Over 100 emergency workers, including members of the fire service, police and the civil protection agency, were assisting at the scene, Giani said on Telegram. The cause of the collapse had not yet been determined, officials said.

In 2001 a similar incident occurred when a large portion of the third floor of the Versailles Wedding Hall collapsed in Talpiot, Jerusalem. According to Wikipedia, 23 people fell to their deaths through two stories, while another 380 were injured.