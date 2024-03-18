What wedding? Cassper Nyovest trolls fans for wedding rumours

Multi-award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is making fun of the recent rumours about him that he is getting married. According to the blog, Maphepha Ndaba, Nyovest this past weekend, March 16 got married to his childhood sweetheart Pulane Mojaki.

The blog shared the wedding invitation, revealing that the wedding would be taking place in their home town in Mafikeng. Nyovest has maintained his silence since the blog went live with the rumour, but on Saturday - the day he was supposed to get married, he broke his silence. The rapper posted a meme on Instagram trolling the rumours; “when someone says they can’t wait for your wedding but they’re not invited,” read the meme.

The ‘Doc Shebeleza’ hitmaker joked further that he was being invited to his own wedding, given a date and venue, without him knowing. His good friend Somizi Mhlongo, who was even at Nyovest’s baby shower, was also surprised and said he couldn’t imagine Cassper getting married without him being there. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) Many of his celebrity friends joked that they were on the way to the venue and ready for the wedding.

Award-winning entertainer Makhadzi told the rapper that she doesn't even need an invitation, she just runs inside any home where there is music and dances for food. Following his break-up from the mother of his child, Thobeka Majozi, and him reforming his ways since becoming a born-Christian, he has been romantically linked to Mojaki. Mojaki and Nyovest first sparked dating rumours early this year when they went on vacation to Sun City in the North West province in January and Mojaki was spotted at his Billiato party.

According to the word on the street, the two go way back and the relationship isn't all that new, since they have been in each other's lives. Do you think Cassper Nyovest has gotten married in secret? [email protected]