Cassper Nyovest, Mihlali Ndamase, Mörda come out to party with Major League DJz

Mzansi celebrities love to have a reason to step outside and have a good time, all in the name of a celebration, even if it's a Castle Lite Cooler Box. Nomalanga Shozi officially marked the 2024 leap year and declared, "Say goodbye to lukewarm sips and hello to the Castle Lite Cooler Box! It's not just practical; it's downright extra stylish."

Digital creator Mihlali Ndamase is back to business and is attending Mzansi social events. Ndamase has been keeping things low, taking extra time off, following that nasty break-up with businessman Leeroy Sidambe. Digital creator Mihlali Ndamase is back on the Jozi social scene after taking an extend break. Picture: Supplied She was spotted showing off her white thong, while her friend, club host Bobby Blanco, took endless videos of her. The first ever African to win the UFC World Champion Dricus du Plessis, was of course parading his championship belt, along with the cooler box and even mingling with ‘Pardon My Arrogance’ rapper.