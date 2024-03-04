Cassper Nyovest, Mihlali Ndamase, Mörda come out to party with Major League DJz

Mzansi celebrities love to have a reason to step outside and have a good time, all in the name of a celebration, even if it's a Castle Lite Cooler Box.
Nomalanga Shozi officially marked the 2024 leap year and declared, "Say goodbye to lukewarm sips and hello to the Castle Lite Cooler Box! It's not just practical; it's downright extra stylish."
The reveal of the Extra CCCCold Cooler Box, was hosted by Shozi, who was seen having the deepest of heart-to-hearts with rapper Cassper Nyovest.
Nyovest, could you have been preaching to Shozi about your reformed ways, it’s no secret you aren’t shy about sharing your spiritual journey with the world?.
Shozi’s baby daddy Bandile and his twin brother Benele, who make the Major League Djz provided a memorable soundtrack, ensuring that the beats were fresh.
Digital creator Mihlali Ndamase is back to business and is attending Mzansi social events. Ndamase has been keeping things low, taking extra time off, following that nasty break-up with businessman Leeroy Sidambe.
She was spotted showing off her white thong, while her friend, club host Bobby Blanco, took endless videos of her.
The first ever African to win the UFC World Champion Dricus du Plessis, was of course parading his championship belt, along with the cooler box and even mingling with ‘Pardon My Arrogance’ rapper.
Mörda or Murdah Bongz, also known as DJ Zinhle’s husband Bongani Mohosana, was spotted with his musical collaborator Brenden Praise who were like two peas in a pod.
South African actress and film producer Lesedi Matsunyane, Nyovest’s best friend now actor Carpo and ‘Big Brother Titans’ reality TV star turned influencer Siyamthanda “Juicy J” Jwacu was among the many influencers spotted at the party.
