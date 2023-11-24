Nomalanga Shozi joins cast of season 2 of hit drama series ‘Adulting’

Showmax has announced that season two of hit local series “Adulting” is set to hit local television screens in early December. And while production house Tshedza Pictures confirmed that all four original lead cast members were returning for season 2, a new face will also be joining the show.

Nomalanga Shozi is set to join Thembinkosi Mthembu who plays as Bonga; Nhlanhla Kunene as Eric; Thabo Rammusi as Mpho; and Luthando Mthembu as Vuyani for the new “Adulting” season. The South African actress, television presenter, radio broadcaster, media personality, and fashion icon will play the role of Botle Kompie, a lead character and Bonga’s new love interest. Hot off hosting the 2023 South African Music Awards (Samas), Shozi is set to bring an electrifying dynamic to the show's latest season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga) The acclaimed media personality said she is thrilled to be a part of “Adulting,” and to work alongside “such a talented and dedicated cast and team.” “The show's unique blend of humour and genuine storytelling really resonated with me, as it did with season one’s audiences, and this season is even spicier,” she said. Shozi added that she is looking forward to sharing her character’s “cheeky personality,” and to showcase her acting skills to a new audience.

“Viewers should get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, charm, laughter, and love! I’m inviting everyone along for this wild ride.” Hailing from Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, Shozi brings a perfect blend of energy and skill that aligns beautifully with the spirit of the show. With a background deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, Shozi has effortlessly carved her path by showcasing her skill and passion over the years.

Set in Johannesburg, “Adulting” is a 13-part drama and is the first Showmax Original from the award-winning production house Tshedza Pictures. The series explores the comedic and relatable challenges faced by four male varsity friends, navigating the complexities of life, work, and relationships, with their tight bond keeping them all together. Giving a little teaser on what viewers can expect on season 2, Tshedza Pictures’ owners Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, said the Showmax Original will remain “a fun show about good times and brotherhood, with lots of heart”, grounded in the migrant experience in Jozi, where, “You leave your town of origin and come to Joburg as an adult and the friends you make in that time become your family”.