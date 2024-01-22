Must be ‘God’s Plan’ that Drake lost R13-million bet against Dricus du Plessis

The UFC 297 championship main event between then-middleweight champion Sean Strickland (USA) and South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis is still the talk of the town. It’s really no surprise though, especially since Canadian rapper Drake lost $700,000 (about R13.3-million) after betting that defending champion Sean Strickland would retain his UFC middleweight title.

South Africa’s Du Plessis ended the night with the coveted championship belt and as he walked out of the ring, Drake’s hit song ‘God’s Plan’ played at the venue. Prior to the game, Drake who is an avid better, shared on his Instagram Stories his betting slip that showed how much he put behind Strickland.

Drake lost the bet and they playing God's Plan . #Dricus du Plessis, congratulations!! #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/QNybN1cV7x — V Ó N A N I (@_vonani) January 21, 2024 Last year, Drake lost out on a huge sum when he backed Israel Adesanya. He also previous lost $1-million (about R18m) after placing a bet on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 World Cup final.

While Drake is probably still nursing his loss that most likely didnt cause much of a dent on his bank account, Du Plessis has been celebrating since. But that hasnt stopped social media users from trolling Drake for his major loss.

The UFC playing Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ in Toronto as Dricus walks out of the cage with the belt, while Drake loses a $700k bet on Strickland. pic.twitter.com/knywB8qyHN — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) January 21, 2024 “History has been made,” he wrote on his social media platforms that showed his bruised face. “This is Africa we fear nothing and certainly no one!! Thank you South Africa, it’s an honour representing our beautiful nation.”

South Africans are celebrating the win that has once again placed the country in international headlines, with Du Plessis been congratulated by Cassper Nyovest and Siya Kolisi.