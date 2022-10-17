LOOK: Have Barcelona become the latest victims of the Drake ‘jersey curse’?

Tokyo — Barcelona became the latest victims of the Drake curse following their 3-1 loss to arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The loss is believed to have also cost the rapper £500 000 as he had bet on Barcelona and Arsenal to win their games on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Blaugrana switched the usual Spotify logo on their shirts for the OVO owl logo of the rapper for El Clasico, as a result of the Canadian hitmaker making history by becoming the first ever artist to exceed 50 billion streams on the platform. 📸 Drake takes a picture with Sancho. His next game:

Bayern 5 - 0 Dortmund



📸 Drake takes a picture with Aubameyang. His next game:

Everton 1 - 0 Arsenal



📸 Drake takes a picture with Aguero. His next game:

Misses a penalty vs Tottenham



Drake curse confirmed 😳 pic.twitter.com/mp7rjiCXKi — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 9, 2019

For Barcelona, the loss was their first league defeat of the season. Real have since replaced them on top of the La Liga standings. As a result of Spotify being involved in music and sport, they wanted to honour the rapper. During their warm-ups ahead of the game, Barcelona had the words “Drake 50” on their backs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sergio Aguero putting the Curse of Drake to the test... pic.twitter.com/Xs36yruHG2 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 11, 2019 The Drake curse has been a joke among football fans for years. This is as a result of teams coincidentally losing after associating with him. In early 2019, former Manchester United star Paul Pogba was seen in a photo with Drake. United were subsequently eliminated from the FA Cup days later.

Story continues below Advertisement

Also in 2019, French big spenders Paris-Saint Germain experienced a humiliating 5-1 defeat after Layvin Kurzawa posed in an image with Drake. Manchester City were dumped out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 after Sergio Aguero met Drake.

3 weeks ago, Anthony Joshua says he will beat the ‘Drake Curse’.



*Takes picture*



Tonight, he loses to Andy Ruiz Jr.



The. Curse. Is. Real. pic.twitter.com/zFIJEIoxEh — kwiff (@KwiffOfficial) June 2, 2019 Moreover, British boxer Anthony Joshua suffered the first defeat of his career, a shock defeat against Mexican-American Andy Ruiz shortly after having a picture taken with Drake. @eshlinv