The odds weren’t in his favour as Drake reportedly loses R18m on World Cup bet

Drake reportedly lost $1-million (about R18m) after placing a bet on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 World Cup final. Little over a month after losing a whopping $2-million on a UFC bet, the hip-hop superstar has lost megabucks again after Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout in Qatar on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Vulture, the 'Hotline Bling' rapper lost because he placed a "bet in a market where extra time isn't counted, and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play." Otherwise, he would have walked away with $2.75-million. In November, TMZ revealed Drake placed $2-million on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his bout against Alex Pereira during UFC 281 in New York. However, the latter won.

If it had gone the other way, the 36-year-old star would have banked $2,900,000. The multi-millionaire hasn't had much luck of late. A week prior, it was revealed that Drake and his collaborator 21 Savage were being sued by the publishers of Vogue magazine for $4-million.

Story continues below Advertisement

Conde Nast filed a lawsuit against the stars for allegedly using the fashion bible's name without permission to promote their new album, 'Her Loss', and argued the musicians' publicity campaign was built "entirely" on the unauthorised use of Vogue trademarks and false claims they would appear on the next cover of the publication with the "love and support" of editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. A complaint filed in Manhattan federal court argued the pair had exploited the “tremendous value that a cover feature in Vogue magazine carries." It read: "All of this is false. And none of it has been authorised by Conde Nast. Vogue magazine and its Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion and have not endorsed it in any way.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Nor did Condé Nast authorise, much less support the creation and widespread dissemination of a counterfeit issue of Vogue, or a counterfeit version of perhaps one of the most carefully curated covers in all of the publication business.” The publishers said Drake and Savage created a fake issue of the magazine, which was distributed in major metropolitan areas, accompanied by posters that mimicked Vogue’s layout. They argued this resulted in "unmistakable" confusion among members of the public, including media outlets, which hailed the pair as the magazine's "new cover stars".

Conde Nast, which is also known as Advance Magazine Publishers, is seeking at least $4-million in damages or triple the stars' profits from their album and "counterfeit" magazine. They are also claiming for punitive damages and an end to any trademark infringement. The publishers said they had tried repeatedly since October 31 to resolve the issues without taking legal action.