Drake and 21 Savage ‘fake the hype’ with creative album rollout

Drake and 21 Savage are gearing up for the release their joint album, “Her Loss”, and have taken measures to ensure that everyone talks about it.
If you follow the rappers on social media, you might have caught wind that they are getting ready to drop the project, which they are promoting in a rather unusual way.
On Thursday, November 3, they released the cover art for “Her Loss” but that’s not what’s peaked fans’ interest.
Drake and 21 Savage have been posting a series of fake promotional interviews and performances to get everyone talking.
Unfortunately, Drake and 21 Savage aren't “Vogue” cover stars and they didn't actually perform at NPR Music’s Tiny Desk – as they had led fans to believe.
let’s do it forreal tho 😏👏🏾 https://t.co/FqdhuNoQBF— NPR Music (@nprmusic) November 2, 2022
They posted a faux “Vogue” cover, announcing: “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!!”
In their caption they thanked editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for the “love and support on this historic moment”.
Drake and 21 Savage may have not officially graced NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series but it might just happen after NPR tweeted that they should do it for real.
The Howard Stern interview in which Drake shares his unfiltered views on watching porn is a manipulated video of Jerrod Carmichael’s April interview.
Set to release on Friday, November 4, the album was delayed by a week due to producer Noah “40” Shebib catching Covid-19.
Fans and followers have shared their opinions on the creative album release roll-out with many praising it for grabbing their attention.
Drake when 21 Savage explained to him that there’s more to promo than billboards in different cities and ig posts pic.twitter.com/ACfkFCIRxI— HEATED stan account🦉🐝 (@aubreycertified) November 2, 2022
This Drake x 21 Savage album rollout has been legendary so far…— WeTalkMusic 🎧 (@We_Talk_Music) November 3, 2022
- Fake Vogue Magazine cover
- Fake NPR Tinydesk concert
- Fake Howard Stern interview
- Fake Vogue “What’s In My Bag” 21 Savage video
😂
wait so Drake and 21 Savage's Vogue magazine cover & NPR Tiny Desk are fake??— SOUND (@itsavibe) November 2, 2022
lmaoo they're trolling traditional album rollouts pic.twitter.com/5i85sbSIwa