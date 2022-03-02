EntertainmentTvLocal
Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson and Connie Ferguson. Picture: Instagram/@sibusisomtshaliphotograp

Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi defends Ferguson Films on Twitter

Durban - Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, daughter of media personality Connie Ferguson, has come out in defence of their production company, Ferguson Films, over reports that it has let go two actors from “The Queen”.

Taking to Twitter, Lesedi, who is a casting director at Ferguson Films, denied the reports that both Brenda Ngxoli and Vuyo Ngcukana were fired from the show.

In a series of tweets, she cleared the air by replying to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela's claims about what's happening at her family’s company.

Lesedi even implied that there was a personal vendetta that the commentator had against them.

“Phil, it’s personal when you LIE. 1. Brenda did not leave nor are there any salary disputes 2. Vuyo has not been fired. Just stop man,” she tweeted.

“Let me get this right...because your ego got hurt, you decide that tarnishing another actor AND the production company’s reputation is the way to go? You of all people should know not to believe everything you’re told, yet you spread it anyway. A teaspoon of dithlong, Kgopolo.”

Both the actors who Phil tweeted about denied the reports. Brenda denied leaving the show, while Vuyo said he was not fired from the show. They, too, had some words for Phil.

“Umgosi wakho uWack! I never had no dispute re Salary. I've repeatedly lamented how well @Connie_Ferguson and Ferguson Films pay and treat me,” tweeted Brenda.

Following reports of the alleged firing of the actors and news that “The Queen” has not been renewed for a new season, IOL Entertainment contacted Mzansi Magic to confirm the news and we were told a statement will be put out during the week.

