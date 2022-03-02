Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi defends Ferguson Films on Twitter

Durban - Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, daughter of media personality Connie Ferguson, has come out in defence of their production company, Ferguson Films, over reports that it has let go two actors from “The Queen”.

Taking to Twitter, Lesedi, who is a casting director at Ferguson Films, denied the reports that both Brenda Ngxoli and Vuyo Ngcukana were fired from the show. In a series of tweets, she cleared the air by replying to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela's claims about what's happening at her family’s company. Lesedi even implied that there was a personal vendetta that the commentator had against them.

“Phil, it’s personal when you LIE. 1. Brenda did not leave nor are there any salary disputes 2. Vuyo has not been fired. Just stop man,” she tweeted. “Let me get this right...because your ego got hurt, you decide that tarnishing another actor AND the production company’s reputation is the way to go? You of all people should know not to believe everything you’re told, yet you spread it anyway. A teaspoon of dithlong, Kgopolo.” There’s no respect in your work.

This has been ongoing since Jan 2020 and there’s nothing you can say to defend or justify your actions. You say it’s not personal but the damage you continue to do says otherwise. No ways dude. — Sedii Matsunyane-Ferguson (@SediiMatsunyane) February 28, 2022 Both the actors who Phil tweeted about denied the reports. Brenda denied leaving the show, while Vuyo said he was not fired from the show. They, too, had some words for Phil.