Major League DJz, Zakes Bantwini and Brenda Fassie enlisted for EA Sports FC 2023 soundtrack

Four South African musicians have been enlisted for the new soundtrack launched for EA Sports FC 24, one of the most popular video games in the world. Major League DJz, Zakes Bantwini, Kasango and the late Brenda Fassie are all part of the newly released soundtrack, which is officially available on Spotify.

Major League DJz’ recent remake of Brenda Fassie’s ‘Vuli Ndlela’ (titled ‘Mamgobhozi’) will feature alongside Zakes Bantwini and Kasango’s ‘Osama’ as the two songs from SA. Bantwini and Kasango recently released a remix for the hit single alongside Claptone. “Bringing you the sounds of The World's Game,” the company shared on Instagram. “Introducing the @EASPORTSFC 24 Soundtrack, now playing on @Spotify. Pre-order now and play #FC24 early.”

Electronic music and hip-hop feature heavily on the tracklist, which is headlined by Bas and J. Cole’s recent collaboration, ‘Passport Bros’. There are also songs from the likes of Sam Gellaitry, Kaleena Zanders, Ternion Sound, Kendrick Lamar, Karol G, Baby Keem, Stormzy, Jack Harlow, J. Cole and The Rolling Stones. The new football video game is the inaugural instalment of the revised EA Sports FC series after the recent end to the long-time partnership with FIFA.