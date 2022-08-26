Mamelodi Sundowns in the game after securing historic partnership with EA Sports

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns have announced a new groundbreaking partnership with video game powerhouse EA Sports in what is a historical collaboration for the defending DStv Premiership champions. Masandawana will, for the first time in their history, feature in the world revered FIFA franchise that has seen the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates represented for well over a decade.

The FIFA 23 version of the renowned game will be launched at the end of the month and the Brazilians have been confirmed as the only African representative in the latest version. That’s right Masandawana!👆



Mamelodi Sundowns will feature in the latest #FIFA23 game as the only African team in the game! It's time to pick up those controllers and play with Bafana Ba Style!⚽#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/Gja7dIIzus — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 26, 2022 Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe revealed his delight at the club's latest milestone. "Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club is delighted to be part of the EA SPORTS roster of teams and is humbled to represent our continent in the latest edition of FIFA 23," he said

"For the longest time, supporters of South African football have pleaded with us to get the team included on the platform." "Now, we can finally give gamers the chance to play as The Brazilians of Africa, Bafana Ba Style (The Boys with Style) and take on the best clubs in global football. This is a special milestone in Mamelodi Sundowns’ history and I would like to thank EA SPORTS and Roc Nation Sports International for believing in the club.” The President of Roc Nation Sports international, Michael Yormark, reverberated the words of Motsepe and expressed his delight at being able to help deliver one of the most landmark moments in the history of the club.

"When Roc Nation Sports International first teamed up with Sundowns in a dynamic collaboration last year, we were committed to amplifying the club’s inspiring story as a team that truly embodies their motto ‘The Sky's the Limit’," he expressed. “This partnership with EA SPORTS is yet another testament to this club mantra. Congratulations to Sundowns and all of their supporters.” @ScribeSmiso

