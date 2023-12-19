Major League DJz and Mörda doing big things with their international music remixes

It’s no secret that South African artists have got the sauce. This has been proven time and time again as our artists continue to shine on the international stage. 2023 saw two of the hottest acts in the country - Tyla and Musa Keys - be nominated for the biggest music awards, the Grammys. Who knows, in 2024 another artist might bring another Grammy to South Ahh?

Artists have been showing that our music is on the same level as some of our favourite international songs. Just look at the wonders ‘Water’ did. Ever since going solo Murdah Bongz, who also goes by the name Mörda, has been in his moment, releasing chart topping music, scooping awards and performing at all the hottest festivals and parties. As he continues to solidify himself as a solo artist, Mörda is making the right moves - even bagging himself an international feature.

Mörda is featured on the new ‘The Color Purple’ album - which is music inspired by the popular film. The producer remixed ‘Mysterious Ways’ with his frequent collaborator Brenden Praise. “What an honour and privilege it is to be part of thecolourpurple movie. Contributing musically to a film is a dream come true, contributing to a film as huge as ‘The Colour Purple’ is mind blowing, thank you thecolourpurple for giving me that.”

Mörda isnt the only one doing big things internationally - renowned twin DJs, Major League are no strangers to working with their musical counterparts from overseas. The well connected DJs have worked with Major Lazor and now they have collaborated with Ciara on the remix of her latest single 'How We Roll' featuring Chris Brown.

The amapiano duo, who are big on lowering the ladder, worked on the remix with rising music producer Yumbs. 'How we roll' has been very popular on the music charts and on social media with many using the song on posts.