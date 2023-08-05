Londie London’s finally giving the people what they want, announces new music

Local celebrity Londie London is a girl of many talents, one of them being singing. It has been a minute since she released some fresh music but the wait is almost over.
London on Friday dropped the news that she will be releasing a new song on August 18 with the renowned producer DJ Maphorisa and multi-platinum selling Yumbs.
“Let’s take it back to the music 🎶🎶 Londie London ft Maphorisa and Yumbs - Themba. dropping 18/08/23,” she captioned her post.
‘Thembe’ is a song about hope and letting people know that hope won’t kill you (ithemba alibulali).
London this week had posted on her Instagram stories a picture of herself behind the booth, tagging Maphorisa and Yumbs on the post. A snippet of the single was being listened to.
Her fans can also expect more music from the reality TV star because she is working towards an EP.
The singer has clearly got the time to be going back to cooking up music as she had taken a hiatus after becoming a mother.
“There’s a lot of planning when it comes to making music – the making of the song and promoting it, which means live performances and being out and about. When the time is right, I will drop the music,” she told Batswadi magazine.
The moment is looking good for the singer - she’s in love, business is booming and she’s teamed up with the right people.
The singer was spotted in the SBR Projects offices run by Sbuda Roc who has worked with Costa Titch and Moozlie.