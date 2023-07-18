Former “The Real Housewives of Durban” star and singer Londie London is in love with her new man and not hiding it. It’s no secret that London is in a new relationship after her break-up with the father of her two children Hlubi Nkosi. Her new man recently spoilt London with a new white BMW X5 which is in her name.

The “He goes” singer and her partner at the weekend attended the star-studded bespoke banquet dinner hosted by internationally acclaimed boxing legend Floyd Mayweather at the Sandton Convention Centre as part of his Motherland tour. The high-rollers of Mzansi, including London and her boo, stepped out in their best black tie looks. The banquet was hosted to raise funds for South African youth in boxing through his Youth Empowerment Programme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official) London made her new relationship Instagram official with snaps of her and her man slaying the red carpet at the banquet dinner. The couple made sure to pull-up to the A-List event in the proper manner in their designer drip. London’s boo had black shades on the whole night, giving a mysterious look.

In one of her posts, London apologised to her followers for flooding their timeline with so many pictures. “Kahle kahle it was date night guys 🙈😅 sorry for flooding your timeline ziningi izithombe 😩🙈😅❤️❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official)