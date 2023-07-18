Independent Online
Tuesday, July 18, 2023

LOOK: Londie London flaunts her new man after stepping out for date night at Floyd Mayweather banquet dinner

Londie London and her new boyfriend Mabonga. Picture: londie_london_official/Instagram

Londie London and her new boyfriend Mabonga. Picture: londie_london_official/Instagram

Published 44m ago

Former “The Real Housewives of Durban” star and singer Londie London is in love with her new man and not hiding it.

It’s no secret that London is in a new relationship after her break-up with the father of her two children Hlubi Nkosi. Her new man recently spoilt London with a new white BMW X5 which is in her name.

The “He goes” singer and her partner at the weekend attended the star-studded bespoke banquet dinner hosted by internationally acclaimed boxing legend Floyd Mayweather at the Sandton Convention Centre as part of his Motherland tour.

The high-rollers of Mzansi, including London and her boo, stepped out in their best black tie looks. The banquet was hosted to raise funds for South African youth in boxing through his Youth Empowerment Programme.

London made her new relationship Instagram official with snaps of her and her man slaying the red carpet at the banquet dinner.

The couple made sure to pull-up to the A-List event in the proper manner in their designer drip. London’s boo had black shades on the whole night, giving a mysterious look.

In one of her posts, London apologised to her followers for flooding their timeline with so many pictures. “Kahle kahle it was date night guys 🙈😅 sorry for flooding your timeline ziningi izithombe 😩🙈😅❤️❤️”

Her fans, however, are not complaining and are showering her posts with compliments about how good the couple looked on their date night.

Oluthando Keteyi
