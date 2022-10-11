WATCH: Londie London teases new music

Local reality TV star Londiwe Zulu, better known as Londie London, has not released music in years and her fans have been hungry. During her time on season two of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, the singer had made it known that her music career had taken a back seat as she focused on running her business and being a mother.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her last release was in 2019 called “Nomakanjani”, with her most notable song being “He Goes”. She was previously linked to record label Ambitiouz Entertainment. In a recent Instagram post, the mother of two teased her fans with the possibility of her releasing new music. The singer used unreleased music for her video that showcased off her beautiful body. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official) Her followers flooded her comment section asking if she was behind the vocals on the song, so Londie London also asked them to share their thoughts on the unreleased song.

She wrote: “Let me know if you guys are feeling the song??!” Just from the teaser, fans were hooked by the song and endeavoured to let the singer know that they were ready for the complete version. @missmthembu wrote: “Can’t wait for the release of the song it’s 🔥🔥🔥.”

Story continues below Advertisement