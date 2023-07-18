Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Junior is in South Africa as part of his “Motherland Tour”. The American boxing promoter is touring Africa and when he landed in Mzansi, he was greeted by Zulu dancers. In honour of South African boxing legends, Mayweather hosted a Banquet Dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, July 15.

Tickets for the dinner cost between R2 500 – R45 000 per seat. The event was aimed at raising funds for South African youth in boxing through his Youth Empowerment Programme, The Floyd Mayweather Jr Foundation. Themed “Go Black or Don’t Bother”, this event was attended by Mzansi A-listers, including Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

As expected, guests showcased their elite fashion game to honour the theme. Local rapper Nadia Nakai rocked an multi-layered dress by Gert Johan Coetzee. Nadia Nakai. Picture: Karabo Molefe Sophie Ndaba dazzled in a mermaid dress by Luxury By Design Sandton and completed her look with a feather jacket.

Former Reality TV star Londie London wore a black figure-hugging midi-dress. However, her outfit wasn’t what caught the eye. She attended the event with her new boyfriend, and that’s what got people talking. Londie London with her new boyfriend. Picture: Kgotatso Masoabi “Real Housewives of Johannesburg” star Lethabo Lejoy Mathato wore an Otsile Sefolo dress and was lucky enough to get a picture with boxing legend Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela. Lethabo Lejoy Mathato with boxing legend Dingaan Thobela. Picture: Blaqstudio Mihlali Ndamase wore a black knee-length dress by Ugandan designer Hers.