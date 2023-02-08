Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The drama on ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ is a lot, like a lot

Published 25m ago

Like wow, kuningi (it’s a lot)! We knew the gloves were off this season of “The Real Housewives of Durban” but viewers were certainly not prepared for the roller-coaster of emotions on the reality show.

Two episodes in and the show has viewers jaws dropping due to the drama that has unfolded. Drama between the ladies has been brewing and now things are starting to reach boiling point.

Sorisha, calling a spade a spade and exposing Nonku for speaking about Annie behind her back, has obviously created some tension between the three ladies.

Sorisha has also seemingly developed a new foe in Maria but that’s a story for another day.

On the topic of foes, Jojo, what did Slee really do to you? It’s not like she tried to snatch Calvin from you or you just mad she’s Nonku’s friend?

Sorisha’s launch of her new beauty shop at her hubby Vivian Reddy’s mall turned out to be a reading session instead of a celebratory moment.

The arrival of Nesh Sanelisiwe Bhengu, commonly known as Chef Nesh, threw a spanner in the works and left us all wanting to know more about her.

Chef Nesh made sure her appearance was one that would get everyone talking. Before introducing herself to the group, she had them introduce themselves to her.

She then took offence when Slee asked if she was catering at the event, especially since she had introduced herself as a “private chef”.

Londie London made a grand entrance and while most of the ladies were happy to see her and catch up on the tea, she was reluctant to spill as Chef Nesh was around and she didn't feel comfortable.

Yes, Londie’s back on the show but not as a main cast member.

Chef Nesh wasn’t impressed with Londie not wanting to spill the tea about her break-up with Hlubi Nkosi, the father of her two kids and opted to drag her for being down and out.

The awkward moment had viewers horrified and they took to social media to express themselves.

