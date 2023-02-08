The drama on ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ is a lot, like a lot

Like wow, kuningi (it’s a lot)! We knew the gloves were off this season of “The Real Housewives of Durban” but viewers were certainly not prepared for the roller-coaster of emotions on the reality show.
Two episodes in and the show has viewers jaws dropping due to the drama that has unfolded. Drama between the ladies has been brewing and now things are starting to reach boiling point.
Sorisha, calling a spade a spade and exposing Nonku for speaking about Annie behind her back, has obviously created some tension between the three ladies.
Sorisha has also seemingly developed a new foe in Maria but that’s a story for another day.
Maria coming for Sorisha? Make her work for that check sis #RHODurban #RHOD pic.twitter.com/PoVHRLKNda— chapo’s princess (@lubszote) February 8, 2023
On the topic of foes, Jojo, what did Slee really do to you? It’s not like she tried to snatch Calvin from you or you just mad she’s Nonku’s friend?
Jojo must relax, no one wants Calvin. Even naye akamfuni she wants his money so that she can continue to buy her body that she loves bragging about lapho thina asiboni smakade sezulu #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/dkxli0XBrI— uSimphiwe_Shozi (@SimphiweShozi9) February 8, 2023
The same Jojo that was questioning the authenticity of Mabusi's LV bags is calling Slee classist. Girl bye #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/nwYQwK6cDX— 🎀Tinaa🎀 (@blackTinaa) February 8, 2023
Sorisha’s launch of her new beauty shop at her hubby Vivian Reddy’s mall turned out to be a reading session instead of a celebratory moment.
The arrival of Nesh Sanelisiwe Bhengu, commonly known as Chef Nesh, threw a spanner in the works and left us all wanting to know more about her.
Chef Nesh made sure her appearance was one that would get everyone talking. Before introducing herself to the group, she had them introduce themselves to her.
No man who is this girl and why is she coming for Londie like what the fuck 🤨🤨 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/ScyrNDnlBc— Chunlili (@Sis_chunli) February 8, 2023
She then took offence when Slee asked if she was catering at the event, especially since she had introduced herself as a “private chef”.
Get this caterer lady off my screen NOW #RHOD #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/K6AI82Amol— chapo’s princess (@lubszote) February 8, 2023
Londie London made a grand entrance and while most of the ladies were happy to see her and catch up on the tea, she was reluctant to spill as Chef Nesh was around and she didn't feel comfortable.
Yes, Londie’s back on the show but not as a main cast member.
Chef Nesh wasn’t impressed with Londie not wanting to spill the tea about her break-up with Hlubi Nkosi, the father of her two kids and opted to drag her for being down and out.
The private chef lady had no business coming for Londie like that. Scripted or not. You do not make mockery of another woman’s pain &heartbreak 💔. Londie has been through a lot and decided to choose herself so she can be a better mom to her kids. Women though😭— Tumi's Treats (@ministerofsweet) February 8, 2023
#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/GGKrBhF25r
The awkward moment had viewers horrified and they took to social media to express themselves.
This lady was sent by the producers to attack anyone any available housewife. No one invited her yet she is so bold. Shame #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/0pdo3t2YLv— Samantha Sleek (@Mizzysamajesty) February 8, 2023