Murdah Bongz drops his first project as solo act Mörda

Murdah Bongz, who also goes by the name Mörda, has finally released music as a solo act. The other half of award-winning duo Black Motion teased in October that he was cooking up music and now it’s finally available for fans to hear.

“I can’t explain to you how amazing it feels to finally be releasing music under Mörda. “At first I was quite nervous, not because of the reactions from people but that little self doubt one has when making an uncomfortable move towards growth, but as soon as I pressed that first key knowing this is all me, it felt like I was being reborn," said Mörda in a press release. His album “Asante” was produced over a month in various destinations and features include Focalistic, Murumba Pitch, Brenden Praise, Mwha Keys, Oscar Mbo, Vanco, Nhlonipho, Yallunder, Lyric Shox, Azana, Trancemicsoul and Thakzin.

The lead single for this project is a song for the lovers called “Summer Love", which features Nkosana Daughter. “When I first produced ‘Summer Love’ I couldn’t help but hear Nkosozana Daughter’s voice on the song so I had to reach out to her and she was keen. “This is a song for lovers, I am in that space in my life and it feels right for it to be the first single and I hope you love it.

“I just want people who are as in love as I am to have a song that can carry us through Summer. Nkososana Daughter made the song extra special and it’s just a great song for the love birds,” he said. When it comes to the sound of the house album, Mörda explained that he experimented with various sounds to get to the final product. “I was experimenting with sounds from different elements in different genres, and to be honest, I was trying to create a new genre with the sounds, but music is a feeling, so I just hope this project makes people feel like it’s the first time experiencing anything great,” he said.

Mörda shared that all songs on the album, which shares the same name as his daughter, who is also on the cover art, hold a very special place in his heart. "I just want everyone to feel wonderful when they listen to 'Asante'. I love this whole album and every song has a special place in my heart," he said.