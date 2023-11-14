Makhadzi reportedly in ‘contact with medical specialist’ following concerning Facebook post

In the entertainment industry, mental health struggles are not a myth with several artists in the past having died by suicide. Award-winning artist Makhadzi’s fans were right to panic when they came across her worrying post.

Real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, the singer over the weekend posted on Facebook: "I am now ending my life for good. RIP to myself. Please don't call me no one will answer.” She then deleted the post, but it was already late as screenshots of the post had already made it on to other platforms such as X. As the post gained traction, many began to worry about the performer’s mental health, wondering if she could be suicidal?

Makhadzi posts and deletes about commiting suicide pic.twitter.com/wEDdhBvvir — mohau_matji (@matji_mohau) November 11, 2023 Makhadzi, after deleting the post, went back to casually posting on social media, mainly about gigs and her win at the African Entertainment Awards USA.

However her manager, Lucky Tshilimandila, spoke to ZiMoja and confirmed that the singer is looking after her wellbeing. "She has been busy all year long, and it's a matter of fatigue and just needing rest," the management shared. "Right now she is getting some rest. She is in contact with a medical specialist and is taking things easy."