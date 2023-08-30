‘I was sabotaged!’ Makhadzi blames organisers for Africa Music Festival UK fiasco

In a shocking turn of events at the Africa Music Festival UK, popular South African artist Makhadzi publicly voiced her frustration and disappointment, alleging that she was deliberately sabotaged during her performance. The musician ended up performing for only a measly 10 minutes.

In a social media video, Makhadzi, known for her energetic performances and vibrant music, revealed that she was paid a substantial sum of half a million rand (R500,000) for her appearance at the festival. Promising fans an hour-long set, she eagerly prepared to grace the stage and deliver an unforgettable performance. However, as the night unfolded, Makhadzi’s excitement turned into disbelief as her time slot was repeatedly adjusted, seemingly to her disadvantage.

She claimed that the organisers kept moving her performance slot earlier, ultimately resulting in a mere ten-minute window to showcase her talent. Adding to Makhadzi’s grievances, fellow artist and Zimbabwean superstar Winky D allegedly took the stage and performed for a staggering 80 minutes. This extended performance allegedly ate into Makhadzi’s precious time and encroached on the time allocated for fellow Zimbabwean superstar musician Jah Prayzah.

So the Threw Makhadzi offstage because she’s no a Zimbabwean… first of all how did she end up at this show.who invited her, what was the plan all along ? This is not nice . pic.twitter.com/79RczW2SqK — Thulani Mathebula 👁👑 (@chrisreymond89) August 28, 2023 Makhadzi made a startling allegation, asserting that the promoter had exploited her and Jah Prayzah’s names to sell tickets for the event, yet deliberately deprived them of the time they deserved on stage.

She claimed that this blatant manipulation was part of a larger plot to tarnish her brand and reputation. Expressing her heartfelt apologies to her loyal Zimbabwean fanbase, Makhadzi admitted that the situation was beyond her control and that she was deeply sorry for not being able to deliver the performance they had eagerly anticipated.

Makhadzi Claims Winky D Sabotaged Her & Jah Prayzah, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/LbcmAVPWS1 — THE263POST (@the263post) August 27, 2023 The allegations have stirred controversy within the music industry, with fans and fellow artists expressing outrage at the alleged mistreatment of Makhadzi. Calls for transparency and fairness in the industry have echoed across social media platforms as fans demand answers from the event organisers.